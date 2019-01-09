The Wildcats always have fellow alumni waiting for them in the Bay area, and not just the hundreds of red-clad fans who show up every time they play Stanford and Cal.
The Golden State Warriors still have three prominent UA alumni — head coach Steve Kerr, assistant coach Bruce Fraser and Iguodala — while the Warriors also have been hosting even more former UA players this week.
On Tuesday, the New York Knicks showed up with guard Allonzo Trier and assistant coach Jud Buechler, losing 122-95 to the Warriors. On Friday, Lauri Markkanen and the Bulls will face the Warriors. A third former UA player, Rawle Alkins, is on a two-way contract with the Bulls but is with their G League team and was not scheduled to make the trip.
Trier left Oakland before he could catch up with the Wildcats, who were staying in Palo Alto on Tuesday, but said he did meet them at their team hotel in Hartford, Conn., the night before before Arizona beat UConn on Dec. 2, though he wasn’t able to stay for the game because the Knicks were also playing
“Went to see all the guys and the coaching staff,” Trier said. “I’ve kept in touch.”