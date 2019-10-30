The bay tree — Laurus nobilis — isn’t native to Arizona. But it would have been one of the first plants the Spanish friars who settled the Southwest pleaded to have sent from home, because they’d grown accustomed to its peppery scent and medical and culinary uses over centuries.
All around the Mediterranean, in North Africa and elsewhere, savvy cooks have used bay to enhance their work. Whether fresh or dried, bay contributes its woodsy scent and faintly bitter tones to dishes that need long cooking, whether that means elevating a humble pot of beans or, as I’ve done here, gilding a slow-roasted chicken.
But those friars may also have wanted sweet bay for its medicinal uses. Sweet bay is said to ease and speed digestion, which may be one reason why it’s commonly added to beans. A tea made of bay leaves can help break a fever, and since ancient times, bay has been used to treat liver, stomach and kidney problems. Ancient herbalists also used bay to treat bee and wasp stings. A scattering of bay leaves on pantry shelves helps keep pests away.
Its Latin name has contributed to words we commonly use without making the connection: ‘baccalaureate’ and ‘poet laureate’ both originate from the ancient Roman and Greek custom of making wreathes from bay leaves to crown great and accomplished people, from athletes to war heroes to kings.
Today, you’ll find bay trees all over Tucson. Bay can be grown in containers, trimmed as topiaries, pruned to keep them shrub-sized or allowed to grow into the trees they’re meant to be. Because of bay’s congeniality, you’ll see bay in yards and public spaces all around you, if you know what you’re looking for. Sometimes its scent gives it away; if you walk past a tree or shrub with a pleasant smell that you can’t quite identify, it’s likely that you’ve befriended a local bay. If you’re still not sure, pluck a leathery leaf and sniff it. Of course, you’ll ask permission before you harvest a few of your new friend’s leaves if the bay is on private property. Right?
Fresh bay leaves are hard to come by but are quite different from their dried counterparts. Their flavor contributes a mentholated, eucalyptus-like flavor that can be overwhelming if they are left in the pot too long. That flavor mellows when the leaves are dried, so they are traditionally only removed before serving.
When we were growing up, my mom usually forgot to remove the bay leaves from her soups and bean dishes and somehow they almost always ended up in my younger brother’s serving. She told him that they brought him good luck – a non-fact that he asserts as truth to this very day. Everyone else knew to remove them, but because he believed that they bring good luck, he would doggedly eat them.
I think you get the good luck even if you pluck them out.
Roast chicken with a whole lotta bay, lemon and garlic
If you’d rather, you can easily convert this dish to cut-up fryer-broiler chickens, a casserole dish of skin-on, bone-in thighs or any other variation of the chicken spectrum. Just tuck the extra bay leaves, lemon peel and garlic cloves in around the pieces.
If you use boneless skinless chicken breasts, however, baste the chicken once or twice with the pan juices to keep the breasts from drying out. Serve this with slices of crusty bread, because those lemony, bay-scented roasted garlic cloves are going to be really flavorful to spread atop the bread.
Ingredients
1 roasting chicken, 4 to 5 pounds
1 cup bay leaves, ideally fresh but dried is fine
1 large lemon
1 whole bulb of garlic, about 12 to 14 cloves
Salt and pepper, to taste
Preparation
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Pat the chicken dry.
Choose eight or 10 of the largest bay leaves in your measure and set them aside. Scatter the remaining bay leaves over the bottom of a roasting pan and rest the chicken atop them.
Remove the lemon peel in wide strips with a vegetable peeler and then juice the lemon. Reserve the juiced halves. Set peel, juice and halves aside.
Cut the top off the bulb of garlic and then separate the cloves. There’s no need to remove the skin from the cloves.
Using your fingers and starting at the cavity, loosen the skin over the breast of the chicken as far forward toward the neck as you can go. Use your fingers to break the membrane between skin and flesh. Don’t worry if the skin rips a bit. Push 1 or 2 bay leaves under the skin on both sides. Do the same with a couple of the pieces of lemon peel.
Put all but two of the bay leaves into the cavity of the chicken, followed by the six largest cloves of garlic and the juiced lemon halves. Tuck the tips of the wings under the chicken so that it looks like it’s lying on its back with its “hands” behind its “head.” Truss the chicken by tying it snugly together. Tuck a slice of lemon peel and a bay leaf between each thigh and the chicken’s body. Pour the lemon juice over the chicken, then sprinkle salt and pepper over the bird.
Scatter remaining garlic cloves and lemon peel around the chicken atop the bay leaves.
Roast the chicken for 90 minutes to two hours, basting with pan juices or melted better as needed to keep the chicken from drying out. The chicken is done when the juices run clear at the thickest part of the thigh.
Let the chicken rest for 15 to 30 minutes before carving.