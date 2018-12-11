Game date/time: Saturday, 9 p.m.
Location: Waco, Texas
Coach: Scott Drew (16th season, 301-198)
Best win: 72-61 over George Mason on Nov. 24 in Niceville, Fla.
Worst loss: 72-69 to Texas Southern on Nov. 6 at Waco, Texas
Key player: Forward Mario Kegler (12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks; was suspended for first six games)
Strength: Offensive rebounding. The Bears convert 35.1 percent of their offensive rebounding opportunities, the 38th-best rate in Division I, according to Kenpom.com. They had 16 offensive boards to score 22 second-chance points against Nicholls State and had 10 offensive rebounds that led to 10 points against George Mason.
Weakness: 3-point shooting. Baylor takes a conventional number of 3-pointers (39.5 percent of its shots) but converts them at only a 30.1 percent rate. The Bears also have assists for only 50.4 percent of their shots, the 193st rate.
He said it: “We’ve got to do a better job taking care of the basketball. We have to do a better job helping each other get shots. We’re a better facilitating team than that.” — Drew, after Baylor lost at Wichita State on Dec. 1.