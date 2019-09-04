Main Gate Square hosts the ultimate University of Arizona pep rally every Friday night before a Saturday home game.
It's a chance to show your team spirit with hundreds of other fans beginning Friday, Sept. 6.
Folks dressed in red and blue gather from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays on University Boulevard, between North Euclid and Park avenues. Parking in the nearby Tyndall Garage is free after 4 p.m. if you get a merchant validation, and special guests on Sept. 6 including Wilbur and Wilma Wildcat kick things off at 6 with the Arizona Marching Band, UA Poms, Twilers and Guard and the cheer team on hand to root on the team.
At this Friday's event, UA head coach Kevin Sumlin will be the guest speaker and KLPX 96.1 DJ Larry Mac will emcee. On Sept. 7, the Wildcats face the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks in a game that will welcome back several Tucson natives on the Lumberjacks roster.
Get there early Friday for the Spirit Party at 3 p.m. and join EPSN Tucson broadcasting live from Gentle Ben's, joined by the Arizona Daily Star's Wildcaster Team.
About that merchant validation: Main Gate’s merchants including restaurants and retailers offer deals throughout the evening. Snag a snack and get a validation. Simple.
Bear Down Fridays will be held:
• Sept. 13, in anticipation of a non-conference matchup against Texas Tech Sept. 14.
• Sept. 27, as UA opens PAC-12 play against UCLA on Sept. 28.
• Oct. 11, as UA celebrates Family Weekend and a matchup Oct. 12 against Washington.
• Nov. 1, ahead of Homecoming and a matchup Nov. 2 against Oregon State.
• Nov. 22, as the Wildcats end the home season against Utah.
Details: maingatesquare.com/beardown