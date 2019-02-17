Colorado-based UA fans and alums still all over the building. Here’s 11-year-old Tate Noonan pic.twitter.com/0R6XPuiDCM— Bruce Pascoe (@BrucePascoe) February 18, 2019
Colorado-based Arizona alums and fans still made up roughly 20 percent of Sunday’s crowd at the CU Events Center, even with the Wildcats entering the game on a six-game losing streak.
On hand with four other UA fans, including his two kids, Chris Noonan explained why.
“Still showing up and watching every game,” he said. “They’ve been good for so many years, so you don’t turn against them now.”
Tucson native Zach Liem agreed.
“It has been tough,” Liem said. “But I’m not gonna give up.”
Neither did Noonan’s 11-year-old son, Tate, who waved a handmade wooden sign that said “Arizona Wildcats” on one side and “Chase Jeter, Justin Coleman” on the other.
Tate said Brandon Williams is also one of his favorite players but didn’t list him on the sign because he was out with a knee injury.