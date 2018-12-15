Arizona forward Ryan Luther comes down on Baylor forward Tristan Clark after a shot in the second half of their game at McKale Center, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

Domination. 

Baylor outrebounded Arizona 51-19 and the Wildcats fell to the Bears 58-49 on Saturday night. Arizona's 52-game home win streak against nonconference opponents, which dated back to 2011, was snapped. 

In Baylor's commanding performance on the glass, the Bears grabbed 18 offensive rebounds to Arizona's five. Arizona sophomore guard Brandon Randolph was the only Wildcat to score in double figures with 15 points, as he made 6 of 16 shots. Baylor's Makai Mason scored 22 points on 8 of 15 shooting. 

Arizona falls to 7-4 on the season and has two games left on the nonconference slate before Pac-12 play: Montana on Wednesday and UC Davis next Saturday.

Here are postgame reactions from Arizona's loss to Baylor. 

