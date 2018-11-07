Buffalo is one of five schools to stun Arizona in a first-round game. They’ll be fighting history to repeat that success. Here’s how those who upset Arizona in a first-round game fared:
1992: East Tennessee State stunned No. 3 seed Arizona 87-80. A year later, the Buccaneers went 19-10 and didn’t qualify for the NCAAs. It has since gone 0-5 in NCAA appearances.
1993: Santa Clara toppled No. 2 seed Arizona 64-61. The Broncos went 13-14 a year alter and have won a single NCAA game since.
1995: Miami of Ohio whipped No. 4 seed Arizona 71-62. Miami went 21-8 the next year but did not get a berth in the NCAAs. It reached the Sweet 16 in 1999 but has been to the tournament just once since then.
2016: Wichita State, seeded 11th, beat Arizona 65-55. A year later the Shockers went 31-5 — but they’ve gone 1-3 in the tournament since eliminating Arizona.