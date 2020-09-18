 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What is BECAS?

What is BECAS?

  • Updated

BECAS is your one-stop place to find educational scholarships and resources specifically for the Latinx community. Use our database below to find out what you currently qualify for.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News