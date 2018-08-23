FITNESS
Tai Chi/Meditation/Martial arts
Morning Meditation — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Restore, renew, reconnect with simple meditation and breathing exercises that lead to inner calm and peace. Ages 18 and up. Donations accepted. 8:15-8:45 a.m. Mondays and Fridays. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Tai Chi for Health - TCA2 and Sun73 — Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. Focus on Part 2 of Paul Lam's Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention program as well as the Sun 73 Forms. 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Mondays. $65 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health — Resurrection Lutheran Church. Safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. Closed Sept. 3. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Kids Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Learn the historical and cultural aspect while developing balance, motor coordination, speed and strength. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays; 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. $10. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Mixed-Level Capoeira Martial-Arts for Kids — Studio Axé, 2928 E. Broadway. Learn the basics of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Tucson Capoeira intro class — Movement Culture. Introduction to the four core expressions of Capoeira: Movement, music, philosophy, and history. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays; 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Tai Chi for Health — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Beginner Capoeira for Kids — Studio Axé. Learn the fundamentals of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Mixed-Level Capoeira for Kids — Studio Axé. Children learn the basics of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Xingyiquan — Descending Dragon Health Center, 3461 E. Speedway. Internal martial arts share common principles such as non-oppostition of greater force, using leverage and structural alignment to maximize the bodies ability to generate force, and a mind-body connection. Practice involves fundamental exercises, and partnered drills. Ages 16 and up. 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $75. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Chair class that works on leg strength, flexibility and fitness. $30 for 5 classes. 1-2 p.m. Sept. 5. $30. 465-2890.
Tucson Capoeira Beginners Class — Movement Culture. Brazilian martial arts. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Mindfulness Meditation Practice — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd. Practice learning to pay attention on purpose to the present moment. Ages 14 and up. 8:15-8:45 a.m. Thursdays. $12. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Qigong — Descending Dragon Health Center. A low impact movement practice that places emphasis on breath, posture, and intent. Movements involve bending, stretching, and breathing which are designed to improve health. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Intro to Capoeira — Studio Axé. Learn the basics of Capoeira. Noon-1:15 p.m. Saturdays; 7-8:15 p.m. Mondays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Yoga
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd. Safe place to explore your body, breath and mind through yoga without worrying about what you can or can't do or how you look trying to do it. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Gentle and Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. For all students seeking the benefits of a relaxing, gentle and restorative practice. Deep restorative work improves range of motion and joint mobility, reduces pain and the effects of stress. Ages 18 and up. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Switched On Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. A music-centric yoga class built around Hatha and Bikram inspirations. Every week has a specially crafted soundtrack. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
PrAna Yoga — Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway. Sponsored by PrAna. 9-10:30 p.m. Fridays; 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Aug. 28 and 30. Free. 888-1000. facebook.com.
PrAna Yoga — Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. We will be hosting yoga all month long sponsored by PrAna. Make sure to get your punch card punched to earn a future discount. 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Sundays. Aug. 29. Free. 888-1000. facebook.com.
Buti Yoga — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. Through primal movement, dynamic asana and cardio-sprints, students breakdown the emotional barriers that hold them back from achieving self-love and true human connection. Bring water and a willingness to engage in a strong and supportive female community. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 30. $7. 333-5905. thehoffstudio.com.
PrAna Sip, Size & Shop — Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. See the fall styles of prAna, presentation on Mindful Meditation. Play musical yoga to win a prize. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 30. Free. 888-1000. facebook.com.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3810 E. Monte Vista Drive. Particularly suitable as a preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. 10-11 a.m. Sept. 1. $5. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Tibetan Yoga — Rancho Center, 3400 E. Speedway. A preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. Donations accepted. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $5. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Cat Yoga — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Bring a mat, we'll provide the cats. Register in advance. Ages 16 and up. 1-2:15 p.m. Sept. 2. $15. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Deep restorative work improves range of motion and joint mobility, reduces pain and the effects of stress. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Sundays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Try something new
Total Bod - Workout Class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. It combines the muscle-sculpting, core-firming benefits of Pilates with the strength and flexibility gains of Yoga, set to music. 4:30-5:30 Thursdays. June 21-Aug. 30; 5:45-6:45 p.m. Mondays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Wheelchair Basketball Open Gym — Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. Sixth Ave. Recreational wheelchair basketball open to all levels ages 15 and up. Hosted by Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports and City of Tucson Therapeutic Recreation. 5-8 p.m. Aug. 28 and 30. Free. 370-0588. soazadaptivesports.org.
Insanity Live: Fitness Class — The Hoff Studio. Insanity is a workout program that uses extreme High Intensity Interval Training. Using just your bodyweight, it focuses on cardio, plyometrics, speed, strength, agility, coordination, abs, and core muscles. Bring a yoga mat (or similar if you have it), water, and a small sweat towel. Wear exercise clothes and sneakers. Ages 18 and up. $6; $25 for five classes;$40 for 10 classes. 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. $6. 333-5905. thehoffstudio.com.
Cardio Party-O: Dance Fitness — Floor Polish Dance Studio. This class has more of an independent feel for music and choreography, and fosters a house party or community atmosphere. High-energy Dancerobix. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Aug. 29. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Beer and Zumba — Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin. Join the class then enjoy a prickly pear infused beer and a yummy sandwich from the food truck. First drink is free. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 1. $10. 329-3622. facebook.com.