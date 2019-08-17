Colorado athletic director Rick George last week established a precedent that will surely be followed by most Pac-12 schools in the near future. Colorado signed a partnership with the Avery Brewing Company of Colorado to create “Stampede,” a gold lager that will be served at CU home football and basketball games. An image of Ralphie the Buffalo, CU’s mascot, will be on the label of each beer. It seems inevitable that someday Arizona will partner with someone like Barrio Brewery or Borderlands Brewery to create a “Bear Down” beer to add to the athletic department’s bottom line.
Beer and wine are already being sold at Arizona Stadium, McKale Center and Hi Corbett Field. USA Today reported that Arizona’s expenses for the fiscal year 2017-18 exceeded $100 million for the first time, at $103,329,464. That was behind UCLA’s $130 million, Washington’s $126 million, ASU’s $125 million and Oregon’s $119 million. Not every school needs to market beer: In the 2017-18 fiscal year, Texas had revenues of $219,402,579, more than double Arizona’s revenues of $95,067,317. Athletic departments continue to find new ways to pay the bills.