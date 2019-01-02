Entering Pac-12 play at 9-4, a half-game behind Arizona State and Colorado, the Arizona men’s basketball team is primed to make a run at another conference title. With the Pac-12 down this season, the no-name Wildcats have at least a good shot to surprise, even after being written off this season in the face of national scandal.
And wouldn’t that be fitting for Sean Miller and Co.? With a roster devoid of top-10 talent, perhaps Miller can summon the feistiness that defined his early run at Arizona and reel off an upset or two in the NCAA Tournament.
That, combined with a recruiting class that ranks among the country’s best coming in, would certainly turn the tide on the Arizona-is-down-and-out narrative.
And, look, a year after losing in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament with the NBA’s No. 1 draft pick on his team, any postseason success would help begin to redeem Miller.