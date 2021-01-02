Being seekers and bearing gifts

We have called them the wise men or the three kings. Matthew’s Gospel refers to them as “astrologers from the east” as the writer tells the story of travelers who followed a star to find the baby in Bethlehem (Matthew 2:1-10).
Today in our Catholic churches we are celebrating this story as the Feast of the Epiphany. This Greek word, meaning “manifestation,” expresses the profound belief that Jesus, born into a Jewish family, came from God to be a light to the whole world — to manifest the qualities of a loving God to people of all nations.
So who were these wise astrologers who looked to the heavens and found a sign to lead them on a journey of discovery? There is some speculation among scholars that the author of the story may have been using Zoroastrians from Persia as his characters. Persia (today’s Iran) conquered Babylon while Jews were living in exile there. The Persian king Cyrus, probably a Zoroastrian and certainly remembered for kindness to the Jews, gave them religious freedom and allowed them to return to their homeland (today’s Israel). Zoroastrian practices and beliefs included a priestly class who studied the heavens, faith in a benevolent God, awareness of the ever-present struggle of good and evil, belief in angels, and a hope for a coming savior.
What do these travelers inspire in us today? We are on a journey, letting faith lead us through the ups and downs of life. We look for signs along the way because we want to stay on the right path. We may encounter danger, like Jerusalem’s King Herod who wanted to use these strangers for his own evil purposes. And we are carrying gifts because all of us are gifted and expected to share what we have.
The wise astrologers carried gold to honor the king they hoped to find, frankincense to honor the priestly role of that infant, and myrrh to acknowledge his human mortality. Perhaps we could reflect today on the gifts we bring to others as we seek to find God in them.
What gifts do we have that are pure gold — the treasures that are uniquely ours and built into our being by God so that we can gift others? What is our frankincense — that attitude of reverence with which we honor all that is divinely created? What do we recognize as myrrh — the valuable balm of our limited human nature that is so precious, so finite, and so able to connect with others’ suffering?
Maybe our epiphany today can be a recognition that we are all on a journey together, going into an unknown future but trusting that God is with us even while we are seeking.
The author of the story in Matthew could not have known that by 2021, the nations of Iran and Israel would be enemies terribly close to the brink of war. That author just wanted to say that people of faith from the East wanted to find an astonishing presence of God that would be a saving grace for all people. Perhaps the most important journey we can make in our time is the one that leads to peace.