Three-star defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen verbally committed to Arizona during the first quarter of Saturday's Territorial Cup game. The Belgian edge rusher announced via Twitter; he chose the Wildcats over Cincinnati, Colorado and UMass.
The 6-foot-4-inch, 232-pound lineman is the No. 24 defensive end for the class of 2019, per 247sports.com. He is Arizona's 15th commit for the upcoming class. The Star spoke to Yondjouen in October about his visit to UA before the USC game and his familiarity with Arizona.
“I actually sent my films to someone my mom knows. She spent a year in Farmington, New Mexico, and her host family lives now in Tucson," Yondjouen said. "Their son is a friend of the golf coach (Jim Anderson) of the university and he talked to the golf coach who sent them to the recruiting team of UA."
Yondjouen is the second edge rusher for Arizona's 2019 class, joining Fresno outside linebacker Kwabena Watson.
“My natural position is defensive end, but I’ll probably play as an outside linebacker or as a defensive end at Arizona,” Yondjouen said. “They’ll get the best of me. … It is very important for me to feel myself in a family with my teammates and my coaches. If I feel like that, I’ll be a leader, a motivator and also a killer on the field. I don’t want to look arrogant but I really love to win."