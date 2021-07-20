 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bella's Gelato Shoppe

Bella's Gelato Shoppe

Bella's Gelato started as a local food truck but now has a stand-alone shop at 2648 E. Speedway Blvd.

The menu of a dozen gelato and sorbet flavors, plus smoothies, coffee and floats, should cool down anyone in search of a summer treat. 

Local food truck Bella's Gelato opening inside an old Baskin-Robbins

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News