Ben Collinsworth

Ben Collinsworth

  • Updated

Ben Collinsworth, Flowing Wells Unified School District

Ben Collinsworth is an early childhood educator and graduate of Northern Arizona University. For his work as a Preschool teacher at Emily M e s ch ter Early Learning Center, he has been named a United Way Literacy Champion, an A ZK12 Center Teacher Leader and Arizona Educational Foundation Teacher of the Year finalist. Ben's passion for play and performance in the classroom has driven his teaching career and helped him work alongside The Mini Time Machine Museum, Ben's Bells Project, and Make Way for Books.

