Ben's Bells: Johnice Mitchell and Janet Smith

Meet Johnice Mitchell and Janet Smith, this week’s Ben’s Bells Bellees. They were nominated anonymously for their work with the Tanque Verde Lutheran Church Food Pantry.
At Tanque Verde Lutheran Church Food Pantry, these two outstanding individuals have provided very valuable work and planning. During the COVID Pandemic they gave food to those who either lost their jobs or had work time reduced. Throughout the year they also support multiple organizations, such as United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona, TUSD, the UA Food Pantry, Pima County Health Dept. and Veteran’s Affairs, to name a few. The school food pantry was a vital contribution to those students lacking meals. With Johnice’s and Janet’s efforts and guidance many have had meals they would have otherwise not had during these very difficult times.
