Arizona finished the regular season with a loss to ASU, and the Wildcats now head into the Pac-12 Tournament as the No. 9 seed.
UA will play eighth-seeded USC in the first game of the Pac-12 Tournament at noon Wednesday, and the winner will then play No. 1 Washington in the quarterfinals.
Last time Arizona played the Trojans, the Wildcats lost 80-57 and only had two players score in double figures, Brandon Randolph and Ira Lee. Arizona center Chase Jeter was held out for a back injury he suffered the week before against Oregon State.
After Saturday afternoon's loss to ASU, Arizona coach Sean Miller gave an emotional speech to seniors Ryan Luther and Justin Coleman, along with the UA fans at McKale Center, which drew speculation that he was saying goodbye to the program he's coached for 10 seasons.
Miller clarified what his speech meant during Monday's press conference before Arizona travels to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Tournament. Here's what he had to say.