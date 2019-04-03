When the Arizona Wildcats took the floor at McKale Center on Wednesday night for their WNIT Final Four matchup against TCU, 10,135 fans filled the arena. It was the highest attendance in program history.
The Cats delivered and beat TCU 59-53 for a spot in the WNIT championship game against Northwestern.
UA guard Aari McDonald finished the night with 19 points and went of 8 of 23 from the field. She led the team in rebounds with nine and tallied four assists. Dominique McBryde added had 13 points in the win.
Up next, Arizona will host the title game at McKale Center at noon Saturday. The game will be televised on CBS Sports.
Head coach Adia Barnes, McDonald and McBryde spoke to the media following the win, here's what they had to say.