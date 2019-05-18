Bethpage Black near New York City, host to the ongoing PGA Championship, was designed 86 years ago by iconic golf course architect A.W. Tillinghast. In 1936, Tillinghast took a train to Tucson and did a revision on the El Rio Golf Course, the only course in Arizona which Tillinghast ever helped to design or restore. Last week, Tucson politicians talked about shutting down El Rio for most of the summer to install flood detention basins along the hardscrabble No. 2 hole, often referred to as “Cockadoodle Corner” by those who play there. Roosters crow much of the early morning near the No. 2 hole. If Tucson’s politicians go forward with the project to shut down the El Rio front nine, they should make sure they don’t hire a firm from Phoenix to do the work. Tucsonan Ken Kavanaugh, who is both a golf course architect and an engineer, would be the right man for the job. Kavanaugh designed the remarkable Dell Urich Golf Course and its flood control basins 25 years ago. It is a gem.