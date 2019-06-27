Partial filmography for Bette Davis (1908-1989)
- The Bad Sister, 1931
- Seed, 1931
- Waterloo, 1931
- Way Back Home, 1931
- The Menace, 1932
- Hell's House, 1932
- The Man Who Played God, 1932
- So Big! 1932
- The Rich Are Always with Us, 1932
- The Dark Horse, 1932
- The Cabin in the Cotton, 1932
- Three on a Match, 1932
- 20,000 Years in Sing Sing, 1932
- Parachute Jumper, 1933
- The Working Man, 1933
- Ex-Lady, 1933
- Bureau of Missing Persons, 1933
- Just Around the Corner, 1933
- The Big Shakedown, 1934
- Fashions of 1934, 1934
- Jimmy the Gent, 1934
- Fog Over Frisco, 1934
- Of Human Bondage, 1934
- Housewife, 1934
- Bordertown, 1935
- The Girl from 10th Avenue, 1935
- Front Page Woman, 1935
- Special Agent, 1935
- Dangerous, 1935
- The Petrified Forest, 1936
- The Golden Arrow, 1936
- Satan Met a Lady, 1936
- Marked Woman, 1937
- Kid Galahad, 1937
- That Certain Woman, 1937
- It's Love I'm After, 1937
- Jezebel, 1938
- The Sisters, 1938
- Dark Victory, 1939
- Juarez, 1939
- The Old Maid, 1939
- The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex, 1939
- All This, and Heaven Too, 1940
- The Letter, 1940
- The Great Lie, 1940
- The Bride Came C.O.D., 1941
- The Little Foxes, 1941
- The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942
- In This Our Life, 1942
- Now, Voyager, 1942
- Watch on the Rhine, 1943
- Thank Your Lucky Stars, 1943
- Old Acquaintance, 1943
- Mr. Skeffington, 1944
- Hollywood Canteen, 1944
- The Vorn is Green, 1945
- A Stolen Life, 1946
- Deception, 1946
- Winter Meeting, 1948
- June Bride, 1948
- Beyond the Forest, 1949
- All About Eve, 1950
- Payment on Demand, 1951
- Another Man's Poison, 1951
- Phone Call from a Stranger, 1952
- The Star, 1952
- The Virgin Queen, 1955
- The Catered Affair, 1956
- Storm Center, 1956
- John Paul Jones, 1959
- The Scapegoat, 1959
- Pocketful of Miracles, 1961
- What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? 1962
- The Empty Canvas, 1963
- Dead Ringer, 1964
- Where Love Has Gone, 1964
- Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte, 1964
- The Nanny, 1965
- The Anniversary, 1968
- Connecting Rooms, 1970
- Bunny O'Hare, 1971
- Madame Sin, 1972
- The Scopone Game, 1972
- Burnt Offerings, 1976
- Return from Witch Mountain, 1978
- Death on the Nile, 1978
- The Watcher in the Woods, 1980
- The Whales of August, 1987
- Wicked Stepmother, 1989