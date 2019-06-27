Partial filmography for Bette Davis (1908-1989)

  • The Bad Sister, 1931
  • Seed, 1931
  • Waterloo, 1931
  • Way Back Home, 1931
  • The Menace, 1932
  • Hell's House, 1932
  • The Man Who Played God, 1932
  • So Big! 1932
  • The Rich Are Always with Us, 1932
  • The Dark Horse, 1932
  • The Cabin in the Cotton, 1932
  • Three on a Match, 1932
  • 20,000 Years in Sing Sing, 1932
  • Parachute Jumper, 1933
  • The Working Man, 1933
  • Ex-Lady, 1933
  • Bureau of Missing Persons, 1933
  • Just Around the Corner, 1933
  • The Big Shakedown, 1934
  • Fashions of 1934, 1934
  • Jimmy the Gent, 1934
  • Fog Over Frisco, 1934
  • Of Human Bondage, 1934
  • Housewife, 1934
  • Bordertown, 1935
  • The Girl from 10th Avenue, 1935
  • Front Page Woman, 1935
  • Special Agent, 1935
  • Dangerous, 1935
  • The Petrified Forest, 1936
  • The Golden Arrow, 1936
  • Satan Met a Lady, 1936
  • Marked Woman, 1937
  • Kid Galahad, 1937
  • That Certain Woman, 1937
  • It's Love I'm After, 1937
  • Jezebel, 1938
  • The Sisters, 1938
  • Dark Victory, 1939
  • Juarez, 1939
  • The Old Maid, 1939
  • The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex, 1939
  • All This, and Heaven Too, 1940
  • The Letter, 1940
  • The Great Lie, 1940
  • The Bride Came C.O.D., 1941
  • The Little Foxes, 1941
  • The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942
  • In This Our Life, 1942
  • Now, Voyager, 1942
  • Watch on the Rhine, 1943
  • Thank Your Lucky Stars, 1943
  • Old Acquaintance, 1943
  • Mr. Skeffington, 1944
  • Hollywood Canteen, 1944
  • The Vorn is Green, 1945
  • A Stolen Life, 1946
  • Deception, 1946
  • Winter Meeting, 1948
  • June Bride, 1948
  • Beyond the Forest, 1949
  • All About Eve, 1950
  • Payment on Demand, 1951
  • Another Man's Poison, 1951
  • Phone Call from a Stranger, 1952
  • The Star, 1952
  • The Virgin Queen, 1955
  • The Catered Affair, 1956
  • Storm Center, 1956
  • John Paul Jones, 1959
  • The Scapegoat, 1959
  • Pocketful of Miracles, 1961
  • What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? 1962
  • The Empty Canvas, 1963
  • Dead Ringer, 1964
  • Where Love Has Gone, 1964
  • Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte, 1964
  • The Nanny, 1965
  • The Anniversary, 1968
  • Connecting Rooms, 1970
  • Bunny O'Hare, 1971
  • Madame Sin, 1972
  • The Scopone Game, 1972
  • Burnt Offerings, 1976
  • Return from Witch Mountain, 1978
  • Death on the Nile, 1978
  • The Watcher in the Woods, 1980
  • The Whales of August, 1987
  • Wicked Stepmother, 1989