Better Bevs combines techniques of boba tea shops with Mexican flavors and aguas frescas, as seen in their chamoy mango shave ice and cucumber lemonade with spicy chile popping boba.
Where: 210 N. Fourth Ave.
Website: Instagram
Better Bevs combines techniques of boba tea shops with Mexican flavors and aguas frescas, as seen in their chamoy mango shave ice and cucumber lemonade with spicy chile popping boba.
Where: 210 N. Fourth Ave.
Website: Instagram
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.