Better than Eegee’s?! A foodie day trip to Nogales, AZ (copy)

If you’re itching to hit the road, look no further than Nogales, Arizona, for a foodie day trip.

You can try local renditions of the Sonoran food we enjoy in Tucson at cozy neighborhood favorites like El Zarape or Rancho Grande, both recommended by Arcadio Alvarez, a local mail carrier.

“On the weekends, you won’t find any parking. It’s that good,” he said of El Zerape.

You can also try a local spin on Italian ice (our version here would be Eegee’s) at Finitos. Or, a matcha drink in the tricolors of the Mexican flag at local cafe Moqah.

But there’s even more. We’re throwing in a few other ideas to flesh out the day trip possibilities.

Cocina La Ley

While this casual restaurant builds its reputation on its seafood, the cabeza and birria tacos also come highly recommended.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

El Zarape

This is the kind of food you want to come home to, every night. Hearty and bursting with flavor, the combo plate No. 1 should not be missed.

Alvarez’s testimony: “Very famous for their birria, and menudo, too. But you can order a Mexican plate, they do everything well. They’ve been open for the longest time, a bunch of customers — people keep coming back.”

Hours: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Info: tucne.ws/1kyg

Finitos

Locals will say it’s “like Eegee’s, but better.” Their Italian ice comes in tons of flavors, nearly two dozen, and you can get it decked out with tamarindo candies or ice cream.

The small serving, at $2, felt like more than enough. A medium costs $3 and a large costs $4. It’s the best of both worlds of raspados and Eegee’s.

The location, tucked away on Perkins Avenue, is tree-lined.

Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Moqah Coffee & Beyond

This small chain of cafes got its start in Rio Rico. They have a wide selection of both sweet and savory crepes, alongside bistro classics like paninis and salads. But they stand out with Instagram-friendly showstoppers like a matcha drink in the colors of the Mexican flag.

The Nogales location has views of the charming hills on the other side of the border. Its bistro chairs and hand-painted window feel like you’re stepping into a vintage foreign land, like France or Cuba. Bring a book and savor the ambiance.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

MOQAHCOFFEE

Rancho Grande

Rancho Grande was the first place Alvarez mentioned.

“Anything you order is authentic, really good Mexican food,” he said. “Menudo, posole, any Mexican drink you can think of — that place is really good. It’s not expensive at all.” It’s the kind of place with regulars.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Info: tucne.ws/1kyh

Tacos & Tarros

While Rancho Grande and El Zarape give off more traditional vibes, Tacos and Tarros brings a modern twist. They have a fun vibe on the weekends and an extensive salsa bar.

Location: West White Park Drive, by the Walmart

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

TacosAndTarrosDW

Other day trip activities

Pimeria Alta Historical Society Museum

This museum, housed in the old city hall, is a destination for territorial history. They frequently host events and offer rotating historical exhibits, alongside standby attractions like a fire truck with a hand-operated pump and a tour of the old jail.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Hilltop Gallery

This art gallery and event venue has been a cultural institution in Nogales since 1968. They often host live music, along with rotating fine arts exhibits.

Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Guided Border Hike

Borderlandia is a cultural organization that hosts all kinds of events on both sides of the border region, from taco crawls in Hermosillo to historical tours locally here in Tucson. Occasionally, they host urban hikes along the U.S.-Mexico border in Nogales.

For more information, check out the events page at borderlandia.org/tours

Border Community Alliance (tucne.ws/1kyi) also runs a regular cross-border tour in Nogales, Sonora.

Charles Mingus events

Legendary jazz musician Charles Mingus was born in Nogales in 1922. While Nogales hosted a blowout centennial celebration this year, the city often hosts a music festival on his birthday in late April.

For more information, keep tabs at mingusproject.com.

Paul Bond Boot Co.

This is an authentic cowboy boot company with over seven decades of history. The handmade boots cost hundreds of dollars, so it may be more of a museum or window shopping experience, but it’s a cool slice of country western culture. A shingled barn contains the factory, ready-to-wear retail, seats for custom sizing and design, and signed photos of country stars like Johnny Cash.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Duty-Free Shopping

Looking to stock up? There are two duty-free stores near the border in Nogales. While they’re best known for discounted liquor and cigarettes, you can also find fun imports and fine gifts like designer perfume.

Hours: Mariposa Road location is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; Terrace Avenue location is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Outdoor recreation

Maybe the above dining options will be great respite and indulgence after a morning hike or kayak expedition. Southern Arizona offers a lot of beautiful nature. Here are a couple options en route from Tucson:

Patagonia Lake State Park

If you take the scenic route, down the 82 instead of I-19 from Tucson, Patagonia Lake State Park is just a brief detour. Otherwise, it’s about 30 minutes from Nogales.

Temperatures are usually around 10 degrees cooler there than in Tucson. The lake has a beach and options for swimming, boating and fishing. You can camp in tents, your RV or in rustic cabins on site as well.

Fee: As a state park, there is an entrance fee of $15-20 per vehicle or $3 per person/bicycle.

Las Lagunas de Anza Wetlands

If you want to grab takeout from any of these restaurants, this could be a great spot in town for a picnic. There’s a mesquite grove with picnic tables and umbrellas to keep you cool even in the summertime.

Location: West Country Club Drive in Nogales