Beyond TV dramas: Tucson students get firsthand look at the justice system

Three appellate judges in robes walked onto the auditorium stage at Amphitheater High School Tuesday morning, and the room of students knew it was their cue to quiet down and stand up.

Arizona Court of Appeals, Division Two held oral arguments Tuesday, Jan. 28, in a murder case appeal in front of about 300 students, mostly seniors in government, economics and U.S. history classes.

Defense attorney Emily Danies and prosecutor Kathryn Damstra took turns arguing whether the trial court erred in allowing certain evidence into Juan Becerra’s 2018 trial. Becerra was convicted of murder, kidnapping and other violent felonies and was sentenced to life in prison.

The students had been getting ready for the hearing for a while, reading over the case and preparing questions, with government teacher Debbie VanSice.

The court has been hearing cases on the road, at local high schools and law schools for many years, says Chief Judge Garye Vásquez. They’ve visited several Pima County high schools and plan to visit every outlying county that Division Two covers to give people a chance to see the justice system up close.

“We make an effort to get out and interact with the community we serve,” Vásquez said.