Arizona’s 2018 and 2019 golf star Bianca Pagdanganan won the LPGA’s first stage of Qualifying School last weekend in Palm Springs, California, shooting 70-67-70-68 over four days in excessive heat. She was No. 1 overall of 359 players. Her UA teammate, Haley Moore, finished eighth.
Both advance to Stage II of Q-School next month in Florida, which automatically gives them status on the 2020 Symetra Tour. The top 35 finishers, of about 250 golfers in Stage II, will move on to the final stage of Q-School in hopes of earning playing privileges on the 2020 LPGA Tour. No one said it would be easy.