Arizona's Bianca Pagdanganan watches her shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Not only did the UA junior from the Philippines finish second in the NCAA women’s golf finals, it was her epic 30-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole that propelled the Wildcats into the final group of eight teams.