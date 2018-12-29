9. Bianca Pagdanganan 21 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Arizona's Bianca Pagdanganan watches her shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press Not only did the UA junior from the Philippines finish second in the NCAA women’s golf finals, it was her epic 30-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole that propelled the Wildcats into the final group of eight teams. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save promotion Claim Your Brand on Google Are you on Google? promotion 2019 FITZ CALENDARS & HOLIDAY CARDS YOU ASKED FOR IT! The 2019 Fitz Calendar is here! Plus Fitz has a new set of holiday cards available. Order the set for only $15, plus tax and shipping. promotion Claim Your Brand on Google Are you on Google? promotion 2019 FITZ CALENDARS & HOLIDAY CARDS YOU ASKED FOR IT! The 2019 Fitz Calendar is here! Plus Fitz has a new set of holiday cards available. Order the set for only $15, plus tax and shipping.