History: Good and excellent scores since 2015, but received a needs improvement rating Feb. 21 and failed a follow-up inspection March 4.
What the inspector saw: Cook picked up a piece of bread from floor then continued food prep without washing hands; bartender cleared dirty dishes then put away clean glassware without washing hands; four hand-washing sinks did not meet standards either because they were blocked or lacked soap or paper towels, a repeat finding; dishwasher lacked sanitizing solution, a repeat finding; floors were dirty; clean utensils stored in metal bins with “encrusted dirt and food debris.”
Follow-up: Passed a second follow-up inspection March 14.
Comments: Owner Vincent Bianchi said problems have been corrected.