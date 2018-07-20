History: Good and excellent ratings until 2015 but a spotty record more recently. The restaurant was put on probation June 15 and failed two follow-up inspections June 25 and July 6, prompting a warning from the health department that its operating permit could be revoked if problems weren’t fixed. Four of the last 10 health inspections had negative findings.
What the inspector saw: Nine of 14 cold foods tested — including shredded cheese, lasagna, raw and cooked chicken, raw hamburger and roast beef — were stored at unsafe temperatures because refrigerators weren’t set to proper cooling level; foods stored in containers without expiration dates; no hand-washing sink in food preparation area; employees didn’t wash hands after handling dirty dishes; grimy equipment such as “black, greasy cooking sheets,” and dirty refrigerator shelves; take-out containers stored on dirty shelves; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: The eatery passed a third follow-up inspection July 11.
Comments: Owner Vincent Bianchi said the first inspection was on a busy day when employees hadn’t had time to clean after the lunch rush, and said many problems were fixed the same day they were identified. He acknowledged he did not act promptly to install a hand-washing sink in the food preparation area and instead kept using a sink in a different area. He said the kitchen seemed too small for a new sink but he later found one that fit and had it installed.