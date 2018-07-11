After Memphis lost its final summer league game before tournament play, former Grizzly and Arizona Wildcat Mike Bibby strutted through the tunnel to the locker room wearing a baby blue Grizzlies polo.
Bibby has been on the Grizzlies summer league coaching staff as a volunteer.
“I love it. Coaching is something that I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve been coaching since my son was 9 years old,” Bibby told Sacramento's ABC10. “I just think that I have the knowledge for it. It’s something that I take a lot of pride in and it’s gonna help me.”
Mike Bibby in the building. #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/kvlqFT5gq0— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) July 11, 2018
The Grizzlies drafted Bibby No. 2 overall in 1998, when the franchise was located in Vancouver.
Bibby is the current head coach of his alma mater, Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, and just won his third consecutive state championship. Bibby has always been open to coaching at the college level, and hinted that he wants to be in the NBA at some capacity.
“We’re still working on stuff and hopefully one day I’ll be at this level,” he said.