The one reason I don’t expect to see UA basketball legend Mike Bibby become an assistant college basketball coach is because it’s all about recruiting. That wouldn’t be his strength nor his personality. Even though he has coached Phoenix’s Shadow Mountain High School to multiple Class 4A state championships, Bibby stays mostly to himself — a lot like his dad, Henry Bibby, a former UCLA star and USC head coach. I would enjoy seeing Mike Bibby and his Shadow Mountain powerhouse teams move into an Open Division, which would give other 4A teams a reasonable chance to win the state championship. To me, the best era of high school basketball in this state was the 1990s. Nine teams won 4A state titles between 1991-2000, including Paul Dull’s 1992 Cholla club, Dwight Rees’ 1993 unbeaten Sunnyside team, Jim Ferguson’s 1999 Santa Rita team and Dick McConnell’s 2000 Sahuaro club. No recruiting, no transferring, no open enrollment. It was neighborhood basketball — and it was so much better than the current revolving-door system of prep basketball at the top.