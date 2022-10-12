Big 12 has 'meaningful' talks with ESPN and Fox, commissioner says

NEW YORK — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark described recent discussions with television partners ESPN and Fox as “meaningful” as the conference looks into the possibility of striking a media rights deal almost two years before the current contract expires.

“So (the conference) is not a free agent,” Yormark told AP on Wednesday. “I can’t go out there and talk to an Amazon or an Apple or CBS. But in a world that’s changing, why don’t we explore an early conversation which could, maybe, lead to a negotiation. And I can tell you that we’ve had meaningful conversations for the last three-plus weeks, and we’ll see where they go.”

The Big 12 announced in late August it planned to engage ESPN and Fox, even though the exclusive negotiating window between the conference and the networks does not open until February 2024. The Big 12’s deals with the networks expire in June of that year.

“There’s no timetable,” Yormark said. “If we can’t get to a deal, then the fallback is 16 months from now. But I’m a big fan of ESPN. I’m a big fan of Fox. We’re at a point right now where it’s important to elevate and amplify our brand. And I think they’re the two best partners to do it.”

The Big 12 is in transition as it prepares for Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and Central Florida to join next year and for Texas and Oklahoma to depart by 2025. The conference is likely to be 14 teams for at least one season. It currently has 10 schools.

Since being named commissioner in June to replace the retiring Bob Bowlsby, Yormark has talked publicly about the possibility of adding more schools to the Big 12, even saying the conference would like to grow “out West.”

Since it was announced in June that USC and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, the Pac-12 has been trying to negotiate a new television deal as a way to stabilize its membership.

The Pac-12’s deal expires next year and the conference did open the exclusive negotiating window with ESPN, but that has now closed without a deal being struck. The Pac-12 could still land a deal with ESPN, but it can now bring its rights to the open market.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff has said his conference being next in line for a new media rights deal after the Big Ten’s $7 billion megadeal with three networks was an advantage the Pac-12 had over the Big 12.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Memphis extends Hardaway through 2028

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has finalized an extension keeping coach Penny Hardaway under contract through April 2028.

Wednesday’s announcement updates a memo of understanding agreed to in December 2020. The announcement comes two weeks after the NCAA put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand and a fine but declined to punish Hardaway or give the Tigers an NCAA Tournament ban.

Athletic director Laird Veatch said in a statement the deal had been in the works for some time and that Memphis officials are excited to keep Hardaway with the Tigers for years to come.

“We could not have a better fit as our head men’s basketball coach at Memphis than Penny Hardaway, and we are very thankful for his dedication and leadership,” Veatch said.

Hardaway is 84-43 in his four seasons at his alma mater since being hired in March 2018. He has four straight 20-win seasons, won the 2021 National Invitation Tournament title and ended the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament drought at eight years with a berth last March. The Tigers went 22-11.

He ranks second among 14 first-time Division I head coaches hired before the 2018-19 season. Hardaway also ranks fourth among Memphis head coaches over their first four seasons. He has had three players picked in the first round of the NBA draft and four chosen overall.

The former NBA All-Star will be paid $2.5 million this season with his compensation increasing $100,000 per year until he reaches $3 million for the 2027-28 season. His base salary is $200,000 with the rest coming from radio and television, public relations, public service and public speaking appearances.

TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. has been picked as the Big 12 preseason player of the year by the league’s coaches.

Miles was joined by Baylor guard Adam Flagler and Kansas forward Jalen Wilson as unanimous picks on the preseason All-Big 12 team announced Wednesday, as selected by coaches who couldn’t vote for their own players. Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson and Texas teammates Tucson native Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr were also on the team.

Oklahoma senior guard Grant Sherfield, a transfer from Nevada, was tabbed as the league’s preseason newcomer of the year. Baylor guard Keyonte George was named the top incoming freshman.

NHL

Sabres sign coach to 2-year extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres signed coach Don Granato to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday, rewarding him for the team’s improvement in his first full season.

Granato had two years left on his existing contract and is now locked up through the 2025-26 season. He will make just under $2 million in each season of the extension, not including bonuses, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Sabres did not reveal the terms of the contract.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams praised the coach for developing a young core of players, including center Tage Thompson, who scored a career-best 38 goals last season.

“Don’s mentality of ‘earning it’ resonates throughout the team. It is more than just a mindset, it is a driving force for our players and staff,” Adams said in a statement. “He is someone who the players have a tremendous amount of respect for, and he dedicates himself to bettering each individual on the team.”

The 55-year-old Granato has a 41-55-14 record since taking over as Buffalo’s interim coach in March 2021 after Ralph Krueger was fired while the Sabres were in the midst of a franchise-worst 18-game skid. Granato became the full-time coach the following summer and guided the Sabres to a 32-39-11 record last season.