A pair of Arizona recruits will take center stage at next week’s Hoophall West, a showcase held at Scottsdale’s Chaparral High School.
Armstrong, a UA commit, will play against the Spire Academy team that features LaMelo Ball, the youngest brother of Lakers guard and former UCLA standout Lonzo Ball. LaMelo joined Spire after a brief stint overseas in Lithuania, followed by playing in his father LaVar’s Junior Basketball Association. Several nationally recognized high school programs have refused to play against Spire, questioning LaMelo’s amateur status. Among them: powerhouse Oak Hill Academy.
Ball’s team will take on Armstrong’s Bella Vista Prep at 7 p.m. Dec. 7, after Mannion and Phoenix’s Pinnacle High take on San Joaquin Memorial High School (Calif.) at 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Mannion’s game will be broadcast on ESPN2.