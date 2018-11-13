Arizona could start officially reeling in its 2019 recruiting class starting Wednesday, the first day of the week-long signing period, but there’s no telling exactly when.
Messages left for UA signees Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Terry Armstrong, or the people around them, were not returned Tuesday. Stephanie Koloko, the sister of three-star center Christian Koloko, has been advising him and said she was still reading over the papers Tuesday.
Mannion told the Star in September that he probably wouldn’t sign a binding letter of intent until the spring, even though he and his father said they were satisfied with UA’s answers to questions about the ongoing federal investigation.
Players can sign either a letter of intent, which binds the player and obligates the school to save his spot; or scholarship papers that aren’t binding for either the school or the player.
Last fall, after the investigation became public, UA commits Brandon Williams and Shareef O’Neal signed scholarship papers and later decommitted. Williams re-committed in May, however, and is now a freshman guard with the Wildcats.