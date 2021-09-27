Big Hair Affair benefits kids and literacy programs

It’s back to the 80’s, live and in-person, with the Great Centurion’s Rock of 80s: Big Hair Affair at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way.
“The 80s theme is really popular with folks and we have had lots of feedback that people love the idea. We can’t wait to put on an exciting party for Tucson and are hoping everyone is looking forward to getting out. We think people are ready for something like this,” said Chris Hanson, executive director of the Centurions.
Over the past half century, the Centurions have become synonymous with staging theme parties to raise funds for improvement of the health and well-being of the community’s most underserved members, particularly children.
Each annual gala highlights a unique concept and The Big Hair Affair is no exception. It will feature an 80’s costume contest and music, a casino, specialty drinks and food, raffles, a replica of the DeLorean Time Machine from “Back to the Future” and much more, according to Hanson. Tickets are $95 per person for general admission and $170 per person for VIP admission and are available online at https://www.thecenturions.com/buy-tickets/.
The authentic themed parties have a record of success: They have raised almost $9 million for equipment, facilities, programs and outreach for St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s Hospitals, Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales and most recently, Tucson Medical Center. Other beneficiaries have included Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona; Boys to Men Mentoring; Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; Tu Nidito; and more.
Beneficiaries of the upcoming event include TMC for Children Newborn Intensive Care Unit, Parent Aid, Youth On Their Own and Literacy Connects.
Contributions like those from the Centurions have a direct impact on the community, according to Gina Compitello, director of marketing and communications for Literacy Connects.
“We are so grateful to the Centurions for supporting us. Their contributions really help us to achieve our mission, which is to connect people of all ages to a world of opportunities through literacy and creative expression,” said Compitello.
Founded in 2011 on the premise that increasing literacy is one of the most effective ways to decrease poverty, Literacy Connects now serves 46,000 learners annually. In addition to Adult Basic Literacy and English Language Acquisition for Adults, the nonprofit facilitates numerous programs for youth: Reach Out and Read, which partners with pediatric clinics to provide books during well-child visits in order to encourage family literacy; Reading Seed, which pairs volunteer coaches with children in kindergarten through second grade; Stories that Soar!, a school-based program that encourages children to write stories and draw pictures that are then produced in plays; and a Youth Center through which middle school students can engage in Social Emotional Learning by writing and producing short films. All programs are free of charge to learners.
Proceeds from the Centurion event will directly support the Youth Center, which Compitello said has played a key role for many students throughout the pandemic with virtual and hybrid programming.
“The Centurions do so much for the community and for children in the community and this is one way their support really helps. This is a program that nurtures the creative spirit of youth,” said Compitello.
Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net