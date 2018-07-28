Friday night’s Premier Girls Fastpitch High School All-American Game in Irvine, California, the female equivalent of the McDonald’s All-American basketball game, was overflowing with Arizona connections.
Ex-Wildcat national champions Jennie Finch and Toni Mascarenas coached the PGF West All-Stars, which included Ironwood Ridge grad Isabel Pacho, CDO grad Ellessa Bonstrom and incoming UA pitcher Marissa Schuld of Phoenix.
Bonstrom, who will play at Utah in 2018-19, hit a run-scoring triple to provide the winning margin in the West’s 4-2 victory. Pacho, who will play at Arizona, was the catcher for Schuld, who was overpowering as she pitched two hitless innings to save the West’s victory.
It was the first time I’ve seen Schuld, chosen the national player of the year by Flosoftball.com, and she was impressive. Her pitches hit 61 mph, she retired all six batters she faced, striking out three, and as ESPN analyst and Olympic gold medalist Amanda Freed said, Schuld’s aggressive approach could make her a game-changer for Arizona.