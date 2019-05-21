Given the strength of Super Regional hosts UCLA, Washington and Arizona, a Pac-12 Tournament would’ve been highly anticipated.
But the Pac-12 has never voted to hold a year-end tournament, as 28 of 32 Division I conferences do. The Pac-12, Big West, Mountain West and West Coast Conference are outliers.
“We talk about it every year,” said Candrea. “With the influx of TV coverage, it becomes a little more viable.”
A Pac-12 softball tournament would almost surely be broadcast by the Pac-12 Networks, not ESPN. Given the lack of reach by the network, that’s not a favored option.
Even ESPN’s softball coverage can be unreliable and spotty; last week, it was overwhelmed by the 64-team regional field and relegated the final two Arizona-Auburn games to ESPN3. Not good.
Because ESPN did not announce those plans in advance — it did not make the choice to drop Arizona to ESPN3 on Sunday until a minute before game time — thousands of Tucsonans hoping to watch the games were shut out.
Another reason a Pac-12 softball tournament doesn’t seem likely to happen is that Hillenbrand Stadium and Oregon’s Sanders Stadium are the only two facilities in the league that are suitable for such an event.
So many of the league’s softball facilities — especially the ones at Cal, Utah, UCLA and Oregon State — aren’t equipped for a Big Show. They are not even fixer-uppers.
“If we did start a tournament,” said Candrea, “it might put pressure on some of those schools to do something with their facilities.”