Bighorn Fire continues to grow as crews focus on Mount Lemmon

The Bighorn Fire’s estimated containment date has been extended from June 25 to July 4, authorities said Monday as specialized wildland firefighters from four Western states converged in Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson to help.

And it very well could be extended again depending on conditions on the ground, said Cindy Wolfe, a media spokeswoman for the Bighorn Fire.

“They aren’t leaving until they are able to put a containment line all the way around the fire, until they feel confident it will not restart,” Wolfe said in an interview.

Meanwhile, seven bulldozers — typically used to create strips of denuded land around a fire perimeter — began arriving Monday after being summoned into service late Sunday, online fire updates show.

The fire, which began June 5, had grown to about 15,000 acres and was 30% contained as of Monday evening, officials said.

Hundreds of homeowners on the fire’s outskirts have been put on standby for possible evacuation, including residents in the Mount Lemmon community of Summerhaven.

Firefighters on Mount Lemmon are ensuring existing fire breaks created earlier are clear and that defensible space is maintained.