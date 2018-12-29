Salpointe Catholic football star Bijan Robinson was honored on the field during the second quarter as the 2018 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl High School Player of the Year.
The junior running back also won the Ed Doherty Award as the top high school football player in Arizona after he led the Lancers to a state championship appearance and broke the program’s single-season rushing record with 2,400 yards.
Robinson is one of the top running backs in the 2019 prospect class. He currently holds scholarship offers from Alabama, LSU, Arizona, USC, Ohio State, UCLA and Michigan.