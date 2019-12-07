Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) smiles after making a one-handed sideline catch against Chandler's defense during their Open Division semifinal game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Saturday, Nov 23, 2019. Darryl Webb/Special for the Arizona Daily Star

 Darryl Webb / Special to the Arizona Daily Star

Gatorade crowned Salpointe Catholic running back Bijan Robinson the best player in Arizona with its player of the year award Friday morning. The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and character. 

The Texas-bound Robinson rushed for 2,235 yards and 38 touchdowns this season, carries a B-average, is a leader at his church and volunteered to help youth football players in Tucson and the homeless. 

Robinson joined six other Tucsonans to win the Gatorade Player of the Year award, here's who they are. 

