Gatorade crowned Salpointe Catholic running back Bijan Robinson the best player in Arizona with its player of the year award Friday morning. The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and character.
The Texas-bound Robinson rushed for 2,235 yards and 38 touchdowns this season, carries a B-average, is a leader at his church and volunteered to help youth football players in Tucson and the homeless.
Robinson joined six other Tucsonans to win the Gatorade Player of the Year award, here's who they are.