In my opinion, Salpointe junior running back Bijan Robinson was the best player on the field Friday, even though the Lancers lost 42-16 to Saguaro. I think he’s a better prospect than CDO’s Ka’Deem Carey at a similar stage. Robinson is a glider; he can get to and turn the corner when it appears he has no chance to get there. Robinson now has 4,801 career rushing yards; Carey had a Tucson-record 5,701 at CDO. Carey completed the 2018 football season playing for the Calgary Stampeders, who won the CFL’s Grey Cup last month. Carey spent five weeks on the Stampeders’ practice squad but did not play in a game.