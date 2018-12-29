Salpointe Catholic running back Bijan Robinson, right, dispatches of Scottsdale Saguaro's Bryan Deboard during the second quarter of the 4A state championship football game, Nov. 30, 2018, at Arizona Stadium.
Winner of Arizona’s top high school football honor, the Ed Doherty Award, Salpointe’s junior running back gained exactly 2,400 yards and scored 35 touchdowns for the 13-1 Lancers.