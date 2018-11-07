FITNESS
Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Health - Twice Per Week! — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. $55 per month. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Sun Style 73 Tai Chi — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. The parent form for Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention, this class continues on from Part 2 and is for those who already know the 40 forms of that program. 11 a.m.-noon. Nov. 12. $36. 742-4600. webcms.pima.gov.
Tai Chi for Health - Sun73 — Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. This advanced Tai Chi for Health class focuses on Dr. Paul Lam's modified Sun 73 Forms. 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Mondays. $10; $65 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi ForArthritis-Part 2 — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center. A program for those who have learned The Basic 6 and Advanced 6 exercises in the Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention programs. This class goes into 9 additional moves to complete the entire Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention program. Register at webcams.pima.gov. 12:15-1:15 p.m. Nov. 12. $36. 742-4600.
Tai Chi for Health — Resurrection Lutheran Church. Safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Beginner's Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. This beginner's class focuses a safe, effective way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 9-9:45 a.m. Tuesdays. $7; $45 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Advanced Class — The Studio. This advanced class focuses is to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Fall Prevention — Casas Adobes Congregational Church, 6801 N. Oracle Road. Improve balance as you build muscle strength, relieve pain, reduce stress and improve your lifestyle. May be done standing or seated. $10. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 14. $10. 742-4600.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center. Chair class. 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays. $30 for five classes. 465-2890.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Teachers from Wind River Tai Chi Chuan lead classes. Beginners welcomed. 8-9 a.m. Nov. 15 and 17. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Tai Chi Balance — Sunrise Chapel, 8421 E. Wrightstown Road. Basics for Beginners, Mondays; Yang24 (Int-Advance), Thursdays. 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays and Thursdays. $10; $30 for four classes. 296-9212. sunrisechapel.org.
Tai Chi for Health and Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8501 E. Broadway. Reduce stress with safe, gentle exercise to improve balance, range of motion and flexibility. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Beginning Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center. A gentle form of Sun Style Tai chi emphasizing joint-safe moves, agile steps and Qigong breathing. Increase muscle strength, improve immune function and gain mental focus all while improving balance to prevent falls. 11 a.m.-noon. Nov. 16. $27. 742-4600. webcms.pima.gov.
Sun Style Tai Chi Skill Development — Junior League of Tucson, 2099 E. River Road. At a minimum you should know the TCA qigong warm-ups and cool-downs and the Basic 6 forms in both directions. Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 17. $30. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Martial Arts
Kids Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Learn the historical and cultural aspect while developing balance, motor coordination, speed and strength. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays; 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. $10. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Mixed-Level Capoeira Martial-Arts for Kids — Studio Axé, 2928 E. Broadway. Learn the basics of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Tucson Capoeira intro class — Movement Culture. Introduction to the four core expressions of Capoeira: Movement, music, philosophy, and history. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays; 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Beginner Capoeira for Kids — Studio Axé. Learn the fundamentals of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Mixed-Level Capoeira for Kids — Studio Axé. Children learn the basics of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Xingyiquan — Descending Dragon Health Center, 3461 E. Speedway. Internal martial arts share common principles such as non-oppostition of greater force, using leverage and structural alignment to maximize the bodies ability to generate force, and a mind-body connection. Practice involves fundamental exercises, and partnered drills. Ages 16 and up. 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $75. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Tucson Capoeira Beginners Class — Movement Culture. Brazilian martial arts. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Qigong — Descending Dragon Health Center. A low impact movement practice that places emphasis on breath, posture, and intent. Movements involve bending, stretching, and breathing which are designed to improve health. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Intro to Capoeira — Studio Axé. Learn the basics of Capoeira. Noon-1:15 p.m. Saturdays. Jan. 6-Dec. 29; 7-8:15 p.m. Mondays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Yoga
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. Safe place to explore your body, breath and mind through yoga without worrying about what you can or can't do or how you look trying to do it. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Donations appreciated. 490-5500. laughteryoga.org.
Yoga Wednesdays — Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Life-enhancing yoga. 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Free. 888-1000. facebook.com.
Nude Yoga, by Happy Nappy Vegan — Movement Culture. A clothing optional co-ed yoga class encouraging self-expression and personal development within a safe and respectful space. Open to all levels of experience. Ages 18 and up. 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. $8. 603-8043. movementaz.org.
Yoga Fridays — Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway. A free, beginner-friendly Hatha style class. 9-10:30 a.m. Free. 325-1554. facebook.com.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3810 E. Monte Vista Drive. Suitable as a preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $5, donations appreciated. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Movement Culture. Offers practitioners the opportunity to explore and become more in tune with their bodies via a practice that is soothing to the nervous system and pleasurable to the body. All levels of experience welcome. Ages 16 and up. Cash or Venmo. 11 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. $7. 603-8043. movementaz.org.
Cat Yoga — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Bring a mat, we'll provide the cats. Register in advance. Ages 16 and up. 1-2:15 p.m. Nov. 18. $15. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Other workout ideas
El Tour de Tucson — Sixth Ave. Between Armory Park and the Children’s Museum, 221 S. Sixth Ave. The largest perimeter bicycling event in the US with 100- 75-, 50-, and 25-mile rides, and the Fun Ride of 10, 4, 1, or ¼ miles. 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 17. $155. 745-2033. perimeterbicycling.com.
Zumba — Movement Culture. Zumba takes the "work" out of workout by mixing low and high-intensity moves to produce an awesome calorie-burning dance fitness party. Dance experience not necessary. Noon-1 p.m. Saturdays. $10. 603-8043.