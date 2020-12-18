Bill De La Rosa is a Visiting Scholar at the University of Arizona's Binational Migration Institute, where he researches the criminalization of immigrants. During the last year, he also worked in the Pima County Administrator's Office on criminal justice initiatives ranging from policing reform to drug sentencing alternatives. Before this, he served as a Truman-Albright Fellow in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Bill is currently pursuing his Doctorate from the University of Oxford as a Clarendon Scholar before enrolling at Yale Law School. He has a Bachelor's from Bowdoin College and two Master's degrees from Oxford University. He is a Truman Scholar, a Marshall Scholar and the 2016 National Male Hispanic Scholar of the Year. Outside of work, Bill is an Editor for Border Criminologies and a member of Joe Biden's Innovation Policy Committee. He enjoys volunteering for local immigrant advocacy organizations and mentoring students from the Lapan College Club, STEP: Student Expedition Program, and the Hispanic Scholarship Fund.
