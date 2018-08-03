The 6-foot-4, 215-pound McKinley made the All-State first team as a defensive end and the second team as a tight end. McKinley went on to become a captain at the UA and earned second-team All-WAC honors as a defensive lineman in 1970. He had 20 tackles for loss that season, which is the second best mark in Wildcats’ history since the stat was recorded in 1967. McKinley was selected in the sixth-round on the 1971 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills but played in just seven games in his professional career.