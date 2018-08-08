Prickett was named a first-team All-Conference player in 1986 as a senior, throwing for 1,710 yards and 16 touchdowns, ninth-best in city history at the time and good for the 3A South division passing title. Prickett spent a year on the bench at Scottsdale Community College, before walking on at the UA in 1988. He wouldn't see the field as a Wildcat for three years. However, Prickett earned a scholarship as a fifth-year senior in 1991, completing 16 of 39 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown to finish his career.