My father, Bill Rountree, a USDA agronomist, volunteered for the U.S. Army during WWII. His LCPV was among the second wave that landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day. He faced unrelenting enemy fire, fought across torturous hedgerows, and eventually became part of Europe’s liberating forces. His two brothers also served in the Army during the War. Four of my mother’s brothers (the fifth being too young) served in the U.S. Navy following the attack on Pearl Harbor; her sister’s husband was an Army soldier. One of her brothers, a chief pharmacist’s mate, was among those killed by the Japanese after their submarine was destroyed. Of these eight, five were husbands and fathers. All, save one, came home to raise families and to be productive members of society - scientist, professor, artist, businessman, entrepreneur, oilman, attorney. None of these brave warriors talked much about his wartime experiences. They considered military service to this country as their duty. They and their families — and all those who faced the fears of war, endured shortages of basics like food and fuel, accepted ration books and restrictions — were then and always will be our Greatest Generation.
