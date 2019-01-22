Not sure why Billy Bob Thornton was in Tucson or why he popped into the now-closed Sir Veza's Taco Garage at the Tucson Mall in August of 2016, but there he was, smoking a cigarette outside and posing for pics with Sir Veza's employees.
"'Bad Santa' dropped into Sir Veza's last night to fix his hunger and thirst! Thanks for visiting the taco garage Billy Bob Thornton! #badsanta #whereuat," Sir Veza's owner Ray Flores posted on Facebook.
Flores also wrote that Thornton "took some pics and said he was sorry for missing our Xmas in July gift card sale."