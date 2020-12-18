Billy Hayes is the founder and President of Pedroza & Hayes Accounting and Consulting, serving the accounting needs of the community's small businesses and non-profits. He is also a Financial Analyst for Pima County since 2 017. Billy attended the University of Arizona and received his MBA from Grand Canyon University. Billy serves as Treasurer on the Board of Directors for Tucson Waldorf School as well as the Northwest YMCA. He volunteers for United Way's VITA program processing tax returns for low-income individuals in Tucson. Billy, a Tucson native, has been involved in sports since a young age and has given back to the sports community for the last 16 years coaching high school baseball, including Mountain View H.S, Salpointe Catholic H.S, and The Gregory School and the club team 52 0 Elite. Billy and his wife Rosy have three sons, Alan, Oliver, and Anderson.
