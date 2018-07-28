Name: Billy Kovacs
Race: CD 2
Party affiliation: Democrat
Statement:
When asked the question “Why are you running for Congress?” I always tell people that I’ve never aspired to be a politician. I aspire to make a difference in the lives of those I care about and the people in my community. I believe we used to have leaders and statesman that stood for something. Statesmanship is something of a myth in American politics now. It’s a whisper of a time forgotten, where tribalism was put aside in the greater interests of the whole country. Where great ideas supporting a more perfect union thrived, and were promoted more than the interests of the powerful. I believe true power in a democracy lies within its people, and I choose to fight to give that power back to them.
Young people standing up for what was right founded this country, and I intend to carry on this legacy. I‘ve learned that if you want to change the world, you have to step forward yourself and initiate that change. I will fight for Medicare-for-all, Tuition and Debt free College and Trade Schools, Criminal Justice Reform, Common-Sense Gun Reform, Equal Rights for All, Women’s Rights, A Pathway to Citizenship, Economic Development, Legalization of Marijuana, Trade, Veterans’ Rights, LGBTQ Rights, and will never stop fighting to protect our Environment.
The preamble of the Constitution starts with “We the people”, and it’s we the people that are entrusted with restoring the rights bestowed by this document back to the nation it was written to defend. As I go forward in this endeavor, I intend to do just that. On August 28th I’m not just asking for your vote. I’m asking for you to stand with me and help make the change we want to see in our Country, because I can’t do this alone.