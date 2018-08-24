FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Bisbee Garden Tour — Grassy Park- Old Bisbee, 5 Copper Queen Plaza, Bisbee. Self-guided tour of gardens in Old Bisbee, clustered around Spring Canyon and Mason Hill. Gardens will be staffed with docents ready to answer questions. Tickets may be purchased before the tour at High Desert Market, Copper Queen Library, and Finder's Keepers and in Grassy Park and the Farmer's Market on the day of the tour. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 1. $15. 432-4232. facebook.com.
Family Game Day — Sheraton Hotel & Suites Conference Center, 5151 E. Grant Road. Choose a board game from the open lending library, or bring one of your own, and meet some new people to play with. This event is a fundraiser for RinCon. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 1. $5, donations appreciated. 975-2688. facebook.com.
The Indians Who Rocked the World — Amerind Museum, 2100 N. Amerind Road, Dragoon. Food truck and music. Bring a chair. Movie is not rated and contains some profanity. 4-8:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Free. 586-3666. amerind.org.
Bisbee Bloomers' Art in the Garden Pop-Up Show — Sam Poe Gallery, 33 Subway St., Bisbee. Paintings produced by local artists of this year's Garden Tour at SamPoe Gallery. Music from Robert Earl Longely and a Wine Bar. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 1. Free. 432-4232. facebook.com.
Tucson Big Sing — Reid Park Amphitheater, 900 S. Randolph Way. Tucson-area music leaders will guide participants through fun and familiar songs that everyone can sing, dance to or just enjoy. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, bring families and friends, set up chairs and blankets, bring a picnic dinner and make a fun evening of it. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 1. Free. 405-0837.
$3 After 3pm — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. Mention $3 after 3 to get the special. 3-5 p.m. Sept. 3-7, 10-14, 17-21, 24-28. $3. 629-0100. thewildlifemuseum.org.
Krishna Fest — Govinda's Natural Foods Buffet, 711 E. Blacklidge Drive. Indian dance, live music, temple ceremonies, vegetarian food booths, kid's activities, free feast and cake. 7-11 p.m. Sept. 3. Free. 792-0630. govindasoftucson.com.
Comfort Hypnosis — Murphy-Wilmot Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Join the hypnotists of the NGH Southern AZ Chapter to discuss how hypnosis can be used to decrease pain. 1-2 p.m. Sept. 6. Free. 888-9338. tucsonhypnosisprofessionals.com.
First Friday Shorts — Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway. The audience decides the winner each and every month. Filmmaker must be in attendance to win the cash prize. Bring your short films and we’ll play them on the movie screen. Monthly grand prize: $200; Yearly grand prize: $1000. Contact for full details. 9-11 p.m. Sept. 7. $6. 322-5638. loftcinema.org.