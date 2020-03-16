Bishop of Tucson Diocese dispenses public Masses; limits attendance at weddings, funerals

The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson announced Monday that there will be no more public Masses, including Sunday Mass through April 16.
Following directives from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among others regarding halting the spread of the coronavirus, Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger updated diocesan protocols.
The protocols, consistent with those of the Dioceses of Phoenix and Gallup, which also has parishes in Arizona, also are:
- Urging Catholics to observe Sunday by spending additional time in prayer, observing a Catholic Mass via television or internet, or doing other pious practices.
- Weddings should be restricted to 10 persons, and if Mass is celebrated only the bride and groom, if Catholic, are to receive Holy Communion.
- Funeral Masses should be restricted to 10 persons, and the congregation should not receive Holy Communion.
- Mass of the Holy Oils, "Chrism Mass", will be celebrated privately with holy oils to be distributed privately to priests.
- Confirmations scheduled during this time period are suspended and will be rescheduled.
All parish-based public gatherings are also to be cancelled or suspended, said Weisenburger in a statement. He said on April 16 the directives will be reviewed and either ended, or extended.
"I believe these directives, while a hardship and deeply regrettable for us all, are sensible, substantially consistent with directives for the other Catholic diocese in Arizona, and in line with the spirit of public health directives," said the bishop.
On a separate topic, Weisenburger said that the leadership of local parishes are to make final decisions on parish offices remaining open or closing in accordance with local government directives and diocesan guidelines.
"It is my hope that the work of parish employees and ministers may continue in some format and parish offices not close entirely," he said.
Pastors with questions about parish employment issues can contact the diocesan Office of Human Resources.
For the latest protocols, go to https://diocesetucson.org/stayhealthy
